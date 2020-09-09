1/1
Sandra Hamrick
Sandra Hamrick

Springfield - Sandra Dianne Hamrick, 68, Springfield, went home to the Lord, September 4, 2020. She was born January 15, 1952, in Wynne, Ark.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Frances Hamrick; and her sister, Jimmie Carolyn.

Sandra is survived by several cousins and many friends.

She loved to travel and has been many places around the world. She was a registered Physical Therapist and worked in many settings including hospitals, clinics, traveling, nursing homes and her last job was with Oxford Home Health.

Services will be held at 4 PM, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services. With limited seating please confirm attendance with Midwest. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, September 18, in the Cogbill Cemetery, Wynne, Ark.,

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
