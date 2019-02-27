|
Sandra Irene "Sandy" Cendroski
Springfield - Sandra Irene Cendroski (Perry), age 69, June 8, 1949 - February 21, 2019.
Surrounded by loved ones, Sandy was peacefully called home to our Lord on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Sandy was united in marriage for 50 years to James R. Cendroski. They married on August 8, 1968 in Miami, Oklahoma. She is survived by her husband, James, and their three children Eric and his wife Lindsey; Timothy and his wife Harmony and Andrea. She is also survived by her brother Ernie; her sister Donna; her step-children Denise and James; her grandchildren Raylee, Wyatt, Savanah, Jackson, Mckenzie, Madalyne, and Macy; her step grandchildren Kailey, Dereck and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her mother Frankie, Step Father Ernest and her cousin Pat Lahman.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street Springfield, Missouri where a Rosary Service will be said at 6:00pm.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2200 W. Republic Road, Springfield, Missouri with Father Colby Elbert officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Cemeteries of Springfield, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Missouri 65806.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019