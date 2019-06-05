|
|
Sandra Joy (Arnold) Lingo
Springfield - Sandra Joy (Arnold) Lingo was born with great joy to Harold and Emily Arnold on March 16, 1947. She went to live with her Lord and Savior on June 2, 2019 at the age of 72. In eternal rest she was delivered from blindness, physical limitations and most importantly, pain. She was a wonderful and cherished mother. She loved her family and being an Auntie. She was a member of South Haven Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her daughter and son by marriage, Michelle (Lingo) and Michael Rahn of Nixa; sister Elise (Arnold) Robinson and brother-in-law Keith Robinson of Kansas City; niece Kristen Robinson, nephew Eric Robinson, and many cousins here in the states and in the U.K.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 7, at 11:00 AM at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Sandra loved children, so memorial contributions can be made to the South Haven Baptist Church Children Ministries, c/o Robin Reed, Minister of Discipleship and Family Life.
Published in the News-Leader on June 5, 2019