Sandra Su (King) Tower
Springfield - Sandra Su (King) Tower went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 5, 2020. She was born September 14, 1941 in Joplin, Missouri. to Earl W. King and Anna Lea (Helton) King. She married James Tower December 16, 1961. Sandra was a member of South Haven Baptist Church where she and her husband faithfully attended until declining health prevented them.
In Junior High and High School she was an excellent violinist in the orchestra, and also was involved in tap -dancing and acrobat classes where she performed in many programs.
She worked for Commerce Bank in Springfield for 43 years before retiring. She loved talking about her job and friends at work. Before moving to an assisted living facility, she enjoyed working in her yard and being with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, her parents, and sister, Carolyn Jo Caldwell. Survivors include her sister, Sharon Reed and husband, Jack of Bolivar, Missouri, and nephews, Michael Caldwell and wife Kassandra of Richland, Washington and David Caldwell and wife Jane of Sedalia, Missouri; brother-in-law Jim Caldwell and wife Sharon of Springfield, Missouri; and nephews-in-law, Tom Deer and wife Judy of Raymore, Missouri, Steve Deer and wife Jo of Kimberling City, Missouri, Bill Day and wife Tamara of Leawood, KS. A special thank you to Tom and Judy, and Steve and Jo for all their help the past three years.
The family wishes to thank all her friends who were so loyal in regularly visiting her and to Seasons Hospice and her care-givers during her residency at Castlewood Senior Living in Nixa, MO.
Family visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from Noon to 1:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. following visitation, with Rev. Dave Weston officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.