Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church-Arnold
2012 Missouri State Rd
Arnold, MO
Sanford "Sandy" Osborne Obituary
Sanford "Sandy" Osborne

St. Louis - Osborne, Sanford "Sandy", 61, of St. Louis, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 19, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with blood cancer.

Sandy is survived by his beloved wife, Christine, his children; Lindsey Osborne, Ashley (Kevin) Osborne and AJ Scott, his brother David (Carol) Osborne, his mother Glendora Osborne and his granddaughter Blair. He is predeceased by his father, Sanford Osborne.

Sandy was born in Springfield, MO and graduated from Central High School (Class of 1975) and Missouri State University with a degree in Geology. He worked as a cartographer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, retiring in 2017. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed whitewater canoeing and camping. He traveled all over the country chasing "water", experiencing a new river each year. He was an amateur videographer, filming and editing canoe and family videos. Being a spiritual man, he was involved with church activities to include Cancer Support. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who knew him.

Services: Visitation is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129. A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at First Baptist Church-Arnold, 2012 Missouri State Rd., Arnold, MO 63010. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sanford A. Osborne and Christine M. Osborne Grandchildrens' Trust dated 15 March 2019.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
