Sarah Jane Thornton Huitt
Sarah Jane Thornton Huitt passed into heaven on the morning of March 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital with family by her side. Sarah courageously fought against pancreatic cancer for 20 months but was unable to overcome complications caused by the cancer. Sarah touched so many lives in our community and will be greatly missed. Sarah was born on July 27, 1936, in Ozark County, MO to Bert D and Ethyl Thornton. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, sister Freda Carter, brother B.D. Thornton, and sister Joyce Tummons. She is survived by husband William Huitt, daughter Sherry Hart, grandson Charles Bench (John Bishop), granddaughter Sarah Bussard (Steve), great grandsons Easton and Cason Bussard, and sisters Geneva Freeman and Eva Compton.
Sarah is also survived by stepsons Jim Huitt, Bill Huitt III (Sheri), Jeff Huitt (Belinda), Bobby Huitt (Hollie), 14 step grandchildren,13 step great grandchildren and a large number of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Events Center of Restoration Church located at 910 W. Battlefield Rd. in Springfield. In-lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Sarah's name to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America located in Tulsa, OK.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020