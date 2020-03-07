Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Huitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jane Thornton Huitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Jane Thornton Huitt Obituary
Sarah Jane Thornton Huitt

Sarah Jane Thornton Huitt passed into heaven on the morning of March 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital with family by her side. Sarah courageously fought against pancreatic cancer for 20 months but was unable to overcome complications caused by the cancer. Sarah touched so many lives in our community and will be greatly missed. Sarah was born on July 27, 1936, in Ozark County, MO to Bert D and Ethyl Thornton. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, sister Freda Carter, brother B.D. Thornton, and sister Joyce Tummons. She is survived by husband William Huitt, daughter Sherry Hart, grandson Charles Bench (John Bishop), granddaughter Sarah Bussard (Steve), great grandsons Easton and Cason Bussard, and sisters Geneva Freeman and Eva Compton.

Sarah is also survived by stepsons Jim Huitt, Bill Huitt III (Sheri), Jeff Huitt (Belinda), Bobby Huitt (Hollie), 14 step grandchildren,13 step great grandchildren and a large number of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Events Center of Restoration Church located at 910 W. Battlefield Rd. in Springfield. In-lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Sarah's name to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America located in Tulsa, OK.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -