Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Mangan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Lynn Mangan


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Lynn Mangan Obituary
Sarah Lynn Mangan

Springfield - Sarah Lynn Mangan, born March 24, 1974, left this world on September 30, 2019. She was known for her gracious spirit, kind heart, and caring for others.

She leaves behind her parents: mother, Donna Husted and her husband, Fred; father, Tom Mangan and his wife, Evelyn; her brother, David Mangan and his wife, Corrie and their daughters, Amelia and Charlotte, whom she loved dearly; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sarah also leaves many, many friends and co-workers who were always bringing her gifts.

Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 West Walnut Lawn Street, Springfield, MO. Sarah's funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home with Anthony Gillen officiating. She will be laid to rest in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, MO, escorted by her fellow co-workers and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the Child Advocacy Center, 1033 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65806.

Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now