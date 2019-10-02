|
Sarah Lynn Mangan
Springfield - Sarah Lynn Mangan, born March 24, 1974, left this world on September 30, 2019. She was known for her gracious spirit, kind heart, and caring for others.
She leaves behind her parents: mother, Donna Husted and her husband, Fred; father, Tom Mangan and his wife, Evelyn; her brother, David Mangan and his wife, Corrie and their daughters, Amelia and Charlotte, whom she loved dearly; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Sarah also leaves many, many friends and co-workers who were always bringing her gifts.
Absent from the body, present with the Lord.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, October 3, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 West Walnut Lawn Street, Springfield, MO. Sarah's funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home with Anthony Gillen officiating. She will be laid to rest in Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield, MO, escorted by her fellow co-workers and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sarah's memory may be made to the Child Advocacy Center, 1033 East Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65806.
Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 2, 2019