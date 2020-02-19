|
Scott Aduddell
Nixa - Scott Edward Aduddell, formerly of Sikeston and Ozark, Missouri passed away at his home on February 18, 2020 at the age of 54. He was born January 10, 1966 to James Edward and Marcelle Miles Aduddell. Scott graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1989 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance and Math where he was an active member of Theta Xi Fraternity.
Scott married Lori Jackson of East Prairie in 1990. Scott worked as a comptroller for Santie Oil Company of Sikeston, opened the Bakers Dozen business in Sikeston and later sold that business and relocated his family to Southwest Missouri. Scott started a Title Search Company and ran that successful business until his early retirement in 2019.
Scott was preceded in death by both his parents, Jim and Marcella Aduddell and step mother, Phyllis LaPlant Aduddell.
Scott is survived by his son, Miles Aduddell (wife, Pavin), daughter Merideth Aduddell all of Springfield, Missouri. He was also survived by his two sisters, Debbie Evans and Teresa Murphy, both of Sikeston, step- brother Peter Malone and step- sister Melanie Malone Fite of Tennessee.
A come and go celebration will occur at Fremont Hills Country Club Friday, February 21st from 3-6 pm.
Arrangements are under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020