Scott Bauduy Corby
Springfield - Scott Bauduy Corby, 63 years of age, took his final ride to the other side April 2, 2019. He passed in his home in Springfield, MO of natural causes. He was born on October 1, 1955, in St. Louis, MO, to Frank S. and Sandra Corby, and was united in marriage to Anne Mallonee on June 11, 1977.
Scott was known for his love of the outdoors and cycling, his willingness to help anyone, and his commitment to his family and friends. He knew no stranger and touched lives everywhere he went. He enjoyed biking, camping, sailing, collecting, mowing, traveling, photography, and, most recently, spending time with his three grandchildren.
Scott is survived by his beloved wife, Anne, and their three children: daughter Amanda Noguchi, her husband Mark, and their two children Eleanor and Corby; daughter Tara Herschend, her husband Jared, and their son Jack; and son Brock "Bo" Corby. He is survived also by his mother, Sandra Corby, stepfather, Ed Morton, and extended family in Canada; his stepmother, Shirlee Morton, stepsister, Kristi Newman, and her husband, Brent; two sister-in-laws: Pam Long and Nan Mallonee, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and cherished friends he considered family.
In celebration of Scott, the family will be welcoming friends and family between 2:30 PM-5:00 PM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 on the lawn at the Corby residence, where Scott enjoyed being most. For more info email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott's memory may be made to Fairbanks Bike Shop. Checks to: The Community Bike Shop at the Fairbanks.
Mailed to: Neil Chanter, 415 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, Mo 65802
If you knew Scott, you knew his passion for storytelling and photography. In his memory the family requests those who knew him share stories and photos by emailing: [email protected]
Care has been entrusted to Greenlawn East Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 7, 2019