Seth Andrew Hurd
Rogersville - Seth Andrew Hurd, age 29, passed away peacefully July 13, 2019 surrounded by his family and many friends after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born October 31, 1989 in Springfield, Missouri.
He is survived by his love, Bailey Hyde; father, Keith Waggoner; brothers and sisters, Levi Hurd, Jesse, Emily and Sarah Waggoner; maternal grandparents, Dyke and Ben Hurd; uncle, Benjie Hurd; aunt Trish Loveland and husband Bobby Loveland; uncle Mike Waggoner and wife Paula; cousins Benjamin, Adam and Briar Hurd, Jessica (Nikki) Fox, Jake and Josh Loveland, Brett Waggoner, Brooke Nelson, Teresa Williams and Ryan Caughman.
He was preceded in death by his mother Molly Hurd Waggoner and his paternal grandparents.
Seth enjoyed cooking and creating food, floating, any sport that involved a board: snowboarding, skate boarding and boogie boarding and participating in political discussions. He loved a variety of books and music, spending time with Bailey and his family and the New England Patriots.
He will be remembered for his dynamic personality, warm smile and quick wit. He will be greatly missed by many.
A celebration of his life/visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Gray Matter, a local foundation that helps cancer patients, at CoxHealth Foundation, PO Box 8131, Springfield, MO 65801, 417-269-7150 or the .
The family would like to thank all those who cared for Seth during his treatment.
Published in the News-Leader from July 17 to July 21, 2019