Sharon Edith (Wade) Estes
Springfield - Sharon Edith (Wade) Estes, of Springfield, MO was born August 24, 1952 to John Francis Wade and Lovena Louise (Randol) Johnson. She departed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the age of 67.
Sharon, often referred to as "Shu Shu" enjoyed bowling and traveling, as well as visiting casinos with her GB Tours family. She took great joy in spending time with her "munchkin", Madison as well. Sharon was united in marriage on November 11, 1970 to Ralph Estes. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and sister Jenny Lou. She leaves behind her three children; Robin, Kelly and Scott. Her siblings Shirley, Terry, Toni, Rhonda, Johnny and Danny as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great grandchild, many relatives, and friends. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020