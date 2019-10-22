|
Springfield - Sharon Jane Page (1943-2019)
Sharon passed away in her home on Friday, October 18th in the comforting presence of friends, family and her loyal Golden Retriever "Buddy" after a battle with ALS. She handled her diagnosis with grace and wit and was still making all of those around her laugh to the end. Sharon was born on October 12, 1943 in Cheyenne Wyoming to Paul and Corliss Besselievre. She was raised in Sturgis, SD and graduated from Sturgis High School. She was very proud to be from Sturgis and never saw a person or biker with a Sturgis shirt on that she didn't stop to talk to.
As a founding member and officer of The Ozark Mountain Parrot Head Club she was very passionate about giving back to the community and raising money for a variety of charities through the club over the years. Her last event was just three weeks ago to raise money for the local ALS Association that had helped so much in the last two years. She will be deeply missed by all of her Parrot Head family.
Sharon's early professional career started in the insurance industry and in 1989 she started her own agency, Better Insurance Designs, operating under, BID's Inc. She was zealous about the health insurance industry and helped many agents over the years in caring for their clients. She was very well known with local professional organizations.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Dennis (Bud) Page, daughter, Lori Barnes Miller and husband David, grandson Baylor Barnes, her son, Scott Cutbirth, and wife Lana, and step children, Stephanie Blake, Melissa Thompson and husband Corey, and Jennifer Rector and husband Dale, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sharon was a very special lady, and she will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.
A "Celebration Of Life" will be held from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Elks Lodge 2223 E. Bennett Street Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the ALS Association.
