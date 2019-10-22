Services
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Jane Page

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Jane Page Obituary
Sharon Jane Page

Springfield - Sharon Jane Page (1943-2019)

Sharon passed away in her home on Friday, October 18th in the comforting presence of friends, family and her loyal Golden Retriever "Buddy" after a battle with ALS. She handled her diagnosis with grace and wit and was still making all of those around her laugh to the end. Sharon was born on October 12, 1943 in Cheyenne Wyoming to Paul and Corliss Besselievre. She was raised in Sturgis, SD and graduated from Sturgis High School. She was very proud to be from Sturgis and never saw a person or biker with a Sturgis shirt on that she didn't stop to talk to.

As a founding member and officer of The Ozark Mountain Parrot Head Club she was very passionate about giving back to the community and raising money for a variety of charities through the club over the years. Her last event was just three weeks ago to raise money for the local ALS Association that had helped so much in the last two years. She will be deeply missed by all of her Parrot Head family.

Sharon's early professional career started in the insurance industry and in 1989 she started her own agency, Better Insurance Designs, operating under, BID's Inc. She was zealous about the health insurance industry and helped many agents over the years in caring for their clients. She was very well known with local professional organizations.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Dennis (Bud) Page, daughter, Lori Barnes Miller and husband David, grandson Baylor Barnes, her son, Scott Cutbirth, and wife Lana, and step children, Stephanie Blake, Melissa Thompson and husband Corey, and Jennifer Rector and husband Dale, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Sharon was a very special lady, and she will be greatly missed by all of her friends and family.

A "Celebration Of Life" will be held from 2 to 4 pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Elks Lodge 2223 E. Bennett Street Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Sharon's memory may be made to the ALS Association.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now