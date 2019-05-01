Sharon K. Parkison



Springfield - Sharon K. Parkison, 77, of Springfield, passed away, on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Sharon was born the daughter of Fred and Sylvia (Crim) Lewis, in Cassville, MO on September 17, 1941. When Sharon was four years old, her mother passed away and she went to live with her aunt and uncle, Loyd and Ruie Howard. Loyd and Ruie raised Sharon as their own and they were truly mom and dad. On April 13, 1968, Sharon and Jimmie Lee Parkison were united in marriage. They shared over 41 years together, before Jimmie's passing in 2009.



Sharon was a lifelong area resident of Walnut Grove. She served as city clerk for many years. Sharon was a member of Harold Baptist Church and had recently started attending Hillside Baptist Church. Sharon enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and baking, her chocolate pies were the very best. She also played the piano and played for church, when attending United Methodist Church, Walnut Grove. Sharon loved her dogs, Prinny and Max. She adored her family and being with her children and grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jimmie Lee.



Sharon is survived by her children; Selena Hayes and husband Sam of IL, Terry Parkison and wife Wendi of Flemington, MO, Kelley Wise and husband Bill of Springfield; grandchildren, Austyn Taylor, Paige Wise and fiancé Dominic Kroll, Rachel Wise, Daniel Parkison; other family and many friends.



Visitation will be Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00PM-8:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00PM at Maplewood Cemetery, Exeter, MO.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Sharon's name, to Compassus Hospice and may be left at the funeral home Published in the News-Leader on May 1, 2019