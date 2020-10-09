1/1
Sharon Kay Gresham
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Kay Gresham

Springfield - Sharon Kay (Davis) Gresham passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born May 10, 1943 to Derrill and Virginia Davis in Springfield, MO.

She was a graduate of Marshfield High School in 1961 and later attended wat was then called Graff Vo Teck to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was an employee at Cox Health for 30 years. Most of that time was spent in the cardiac cath lab and the pacemaker clinic.

She was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church and Cheerful Hearts Group. She was also a past member of St. John's Auxiliary, and a member of Friends of the Library.

She was an avid reader, loved to travel, cook and bake, especially her peach and cherry pies. She was a kind and caring woman who was loved by family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her daughters, Michele Lawrence of Nixa, MO and Holly and husband Ben Davis of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren Justin Ross and wife Alexandra of Nixa; Clayton Davis and wife Katie, Natalie Pollard and husband Jarred, Chandler Davis, great grandson Peyton Davis all of Springfield; steadfast friend, Sharon Van Matre of Marshfield, MO and her beloved cat Bieber.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. Burial will follow in Hazelwood Cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations be made to Friends of the Library.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved