|
|
Sharon L. Pinson
Ozark - Sharon Lee Pinson was born on February 6, 1941 to Carl and Arlie Bell. She went to her heavenly home on February 23, 2020.
Sharon married James V Pinson on October 3, 1966 and together they raised 4 children.
Sharon was preceeded in death by her loving husband James V Pinson and her parents Carl Bell and Arlie Bell.
She is survived by her children James R Pinson of Kansas City MO, Cheryl Smith and husband Quin of Nixa MO, Carl Smith and wife Carole of Ozark MO, Melissa Hays and husband Bryan of Ozark MO, grandson Wes Smith and wife Stephanie of St Peters MO, Bryan Smith and wife Kimberly of Nixa MO, Halie Pinson of Ozark MO, great grandchildren Micheala Smith, Nevaeh Smith, Brevin Jones, Kayden Jones, and one sister Doris Howard of Huntsville Mo.
Visitation for Sharon will be 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday February 26, at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, in the funeral home with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens following the service.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020