Sharon Lea Johnson
- - On Sunday December 2, 2018, Sharon Lea Johnson went to be with the lord at the age of 84. She was born in a small cabin on the Philpott family farm in Webster county on November 16, 1934. We always enjoyed listening to her fond memories and loved watching her light up as she reminisced about growing up on the farm, walking to the one room schoolhouse, tending to the farm animals, and taking care of her younger siblings.
Shortly after graduating from Seymour High she married and started her family. She began her banking career in Wichita Ks. before joining Union National Bank on Springfield's Park Central Square in 1964. During her 25 years of service she would constantly be awarded for her outstanding service and her consecutive years with perfect attendance. She took pride in her work, and the bank is where she made her lifelong friends that she considered family. We would like to acknowledge Helen Woods, Allegra Mahler, Helen Bristol and Stuart Wetzel.
Our mothers interaction with people was always heartwarming, she was kind hearted, quick witted and had a way of always making your day a little brighter, she never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that was blessed enough to have known her, she was an intelligent honest Christian with a high regard for strong values, character and-hard-work.
She Raised two children Shelly and Mike and devoted her life to her family. She took enormous pride in her home and enjoyed watching old westerns. Our mother was the hardest working, strongest person I've ever known, and our memories throughout her retirement years would be of her working two jobs or taking care of loved ones regardless of the circumstances. She would return to Seymour every Memorial Day to honor her family's gravesites and to visit her sister-in-law Sharon Philpott and her nieces Rhonda and Shelly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved father Lemuel Philpott, her mother Agnes Philpott, her grandparents N.A. "Nate" and Merena Philpott, her aunt Verbena Swearengin, brothers Gary Philpott, Kenneth Philpott, sister Merena King, Husband William G Johnson, Abby, Maggie, Buggy Rose all of whom she dearly loved.
Sharon leaves behind a daughter, Lea Michelle Johnson, a son William Michael Johnson, a grandson Richard Ryan Garrison, a great-grandson Tyler Gene Cain, Renee, Kristin, Danny, Bandit, Fancy, Tilly, and several nieces and nephews, and her dear friend for life Mrs. Janice Garrison.
Our Mother was an amazing woman who sacrificed much for the people she cared for and will be deeply missed. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.
At our mother's request she will be placed to rest with her loved ones at the Seymour Cemetery. There will only be a graveside service. We would like to give a special thanks to our family all of our close friends and the staff of Integrity home care and Hospice.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 17, 2019