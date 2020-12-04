Sheaffer "Shea" Stafford



Branson, MO - SHEAFFER "SHEA" STAFFORD, 27, of Branson, MO, passed on to Heaven on November 26, 2020. Born on February 18, 1993, Shea joined his father, nationally-known entertainer Jim Stafford, and his mother, Ann Britt Stafford, on stage just 6 days after his birth.



Shea continued performing on stage for 27 years showcasing an astonishing display of musical versatility. On stage he played drums, piano, slide guitar, and fiddle as well performing comedy with his Dad. His first on-stage joke was the famous, "What did the fish swimming upstream in Lake Taneycomo say when it hit its head? Dam!"



At two years old Shea begin playing "Wipe Out" on the drums in his Dad's show and at the age of three added fiddle to his repertoire. Jim Stafford notes, "Since Shea was a little boy he has been serious about his music and all types of musical instruments fascinated him. He's a chip off the old block." At seven years of age, Shea announced to his mom and dad that he wanted to learn to play the piano and hired his own piano teacher for his first lesson on July 29th. Then on Oct. 1st since his granddaddy was coming to the show, Shea wanted to play the piano for him. Only 2 months after beginning lessons, Shea performed Floyd Cramer's "Last Date" to a packed audience. His mom Ann says, "Shea just blew us away with his music and he was simply fascinating to me and to those who loved him."



The late Ed McMahon said about Shea, "...so dynamic with his music. I was blown away the first time I saw him perform." Shea continued playing the piano and being a featured performer in the Jim Stafford Show thru 2019 and was set to continue in 2020 however due to Covid 19, the show didn't open.



Shea attended Christian Parochial schools while performing daily on stage in Branson and along with his music had a variety of interests including body art tattoos, movies, video games, and his friends & family. He reaffirmed his faith in Jesus by rebaptism by Pastor Sam Kaunley of Branson's Sanctuary of Hope in January of 2020.



Shea married Anastasia Sukhorebrik on January 30, 2018. He and Anastasia had recently moved to Florida. Shea had returned to Branson to visit with his Dad for Thanksgiving and the two enjoyed a great time of laughter and reminiscing during that visit. The family thanks God for the quality time they had with Sheaffer and for the gift of Shea being in their lives.



He is survived by his wife Anastasia, his parents Jim Stafford of Branson MO and Ann Britt Stafford of Bokeelia FL, sister G.G. Stafford of Springfield MO, sister Ali (Aaron) Terry of Houston TX, brother Tyler Stafford of Los Angeles CA, Uncle George (Debbie) Britt, Cousin Melissa Britt Rogers and Cousin Heath Britt all of Republic MO, nieces Hadley Ann and Blythe Terry, nephew Pierce Terry all of Houston TX, and in-laws the Sukhorebriks of Saratov Russia.



There will be a Victory Celebration for Shea on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Woodland Family Church at 3953 Green Mountain Dr. Branson MO 65616 followed by a reception. Arrangements by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home, Branson. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in Shea Stafford's name to the Boys and Girls Club of Branson Missouri.



Through the Lord's mercies we are not consumed, Because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness. - Lamentations 3:22-23









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store