Sheila K. Ragsdale
1959 - 2020
Sheila K. Ragsdale

Rogersville - Sheila Kay (Miller) Ragsdale, age 60, Rogersville, left this world on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home with her family after a hard-fought battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).

She was loved deeply by her husband Dennis, son Tim, and daughters Shelby and Haley (Botkin) as well as innumerable other friends and family members.

A visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Brookline Church of Christ in Brookline followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. The full tribute to Sheila can be found here at www.jdleeandsons.com.






Published in News-Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Brookline Church of Christ
JUN
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Brookline Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
