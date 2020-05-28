Sheila K. Ragsdale
Rogersville - Sheila Kay (Miller) Ragsdale, age 60, Rogersville, left this world on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home with her family after a hard-fought battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
She was loved deeply by her husband Dennis, son Tim, and daughters Shelby and Haley (Botkin) as well as innumerable other friends and family members.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Brookline Church of Christ in Brookline followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. The full tribute to Sheila can be found here at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Rogersville - Sheila Kay (Miller) Ragsdale, age 60, Rogersville, left this world on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at home with her family after a hard-fought battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
She was loved deeply by her husband Dennis, son Tim, and daughters Shelby and Haley (Botkin) as well as innumerable other friends and family members.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Brookline Church of Christ in Brookline followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. The full tribute to Sheila can be found here at www.jdleeandsons.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.