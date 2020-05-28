Sheila Ragsdale
Rogersville - Sheila Kay (Miller) Ragsdale ,60, of Rogersville, MO left this world in the early morning hours of May 26, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Sheila was born in 1959 to Jack and Mary Christine (Stewart) Miller. She was the third of their five children and was raised in Willard, MO. After graduating from Willard High School in 1977, Sheila attended Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Sheila married Dennis Ragsdale in 1987 after first meeting him at their church youth group.
Sheila was a faithful Christian and attended the Rogersville Church of Christ, Sunset Church of Christ, and Brookline Church of Christ and loved being involved in children's and youth ministry. She worked for Cox Health Systems, the Logan Rogersville Primary School and Teletech/USAA as well as having her own Mary Kay business and helping her husband run the family businesses, Ragsdale's Solid Oak Furniture and Oscar's Famous Ribs #21.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Jack Miller, her father-in-law Donald Ragsdale, and her brother-in-law Don Gordon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her but especially her family including her beloved husband Dennis, son Tim and his wife Claudia, daughters Shelby and Haley and her husband Tyler Botkin. Granddaughters Abigail and Elena Ragsdale. In addition, her extended family includes her mother, Mary Christine Miller, sisters Carol Gordon and Vivian Goeppinger, brothers David Miller and his wife Karla and Steve Miller and his wife Bethany. Her mother-in-law Rose Snider, sisters-in-law Melissa and her husband Steven Tansey, and Teresa and her husband Ron LaMear. Catherine Dennis, friend turned sister, Lacey Turner, bonus daughter and many nieces and nephews as well as innumerable friends will always remember her loving and kind spirit.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Brookline Church of Christ in Brookline followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. The full tribute to Sheila can be found here at www.jdleeandsons.com.
We ask that you wear bright colors to honor her bright spirit! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Fair Haven Children's Home in Strafford, MO. We will be practicing social distancing but Sheila was a hugger so there may be some hugging.
Rogersville - Sheila Kay (Miller) Ragsdale ,60, of Rogersville, MO left this world in the early morning hours of May 26, 2020 with her family by her side after a courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Sheila was born in 1959 to Jack and Mary Christine (Stewart) Miller. She was the third of their five children and was raised in Willard, MO. After graduating from Willard High School in 1977, Sheila attended Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond, Oklahoma. Sheila married Dennis Ragsdale in 1987 after first meeting him at their church youth group.
Sheila was a faithful Christian and attended the Rogersville Church of Christ, Sunset Church of Christ, and Brookline Church of Christ and loved being involved in children's and youth ministry. She worked for Cox Health Systems, the Logan Rogersville Primary School and Teletech/USAA as well as having her own Mary Kay business and helping her husband run the family businesses, Ragsdale's Solid Oak Furniture and Oscar's Famous Ribs #21.
Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Jack Miller, her father-in-law Donald Ragsdale, and her brother-in-law Don Gordon. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her but especially her family including her beloved husband Dennis, son Tim and his wife Claudia, daughters Shelby and Haley and her husband Tyler Botkin. Granddaughters Abigail and Elena Ragsdale. In addition, her extended family includes her mother, Mary Christine Miller, sisters Carol Gordon and Vivian Goeppinger, brothers David Miller and his wife Karla and Steve Miller and his wife Bethany. Her mother-in-law Rose Snider, sisters-in-law Melissa and her husband Steven Tansey, and Teresa and her husband Ron LaMear. Catherine Dennis, friend turned sister, Lacey Turner, bonus daughter and many nieces and nephews as well as innumerable friends will always remember her loving and kind spirit.
A visitation will be held from 12 - 1:00 pm Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Brookline Church of Christ in Brookline followed by a memorial service at 1:00 pm under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. The full tribute to Sheila can be found here at www.jdleeandsons.com.
We ask that you wear bright colors to honor her bright spirit! In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Fair Haven Children's Home in Strafford, MO. We will be practicing social distancing but Sheila was a hugger so there may be some hugging.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.