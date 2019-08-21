|
|
Shelby Sherman Bradley
Fair Grove - On Saturday, August 17, 2019, Shelby Sherman Bradley, loving husband and beloved uncle, passed away in Fair Grove, MO at the age of 80.
Shelby was born January 25, 1939 in Dallas County, MO, to Gladys Thelma Williams Bradley and Sherman Noel Bradley. He spent the first years of his life in Dallas County. He graduated from Central High School in 1957. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Carter Hall in the Pacific. Upon returning home, he graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Education at Southwest Missouri State College in 1962. He earned his Master's of Education from the University of Missouri in 1967.
On August 20, 1960, he married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love and partner, Judy Cook.
Shelby was an Industrial Arts teacher for 28 years, teaching at Willard High School, Pershing Junior High and Hillcrest High School. He specialized in woodworking and was well loved by his students. Meeting former students in the community brought him a sense of pride and joy.
Upon retirement, he became a cattle farmer. He was a lover of nature and the outdoors. You could often find him floating the rivers and streams, fishing, hunting, or roaming with his beagle dog on his acreage.
Shelby was an active member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church. He served many years as a trustee caring for the church and using his woodworking skills to beautify the sanctuary.
Shelby was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Sidney.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; his sister, Sonya Gerhardt and her children, Bradley Gerhardt (Jeanene), Kirk Gerhardt (Troy), Marya Rapp (Byron); his sister-in-law, Nancy Bradley and her children, Sidney K. Bradley, Shelley Padgett (Dean), Sandra Robinson (Tim), his brother, Scott Bradley and his children, Sherri Cervantes (Ramiro), Tammy Walker, Scott Charles Bradley; brother-in-law, Jerry Cook (Nancy) and his children, Doug Cook and Darren Cook (Karen); many great-nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Josh Bonner (Amanda).
Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Fair Grove United Methodist Church in Fair Grove, MO, with visitation to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Grove United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019