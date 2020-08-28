1/1
Sherry Denney
1947 - 2020
Sherry Denney

Springfield - Sherry June Denney was born in Springfield, Missouri on April 29, 1947 to Earl and Nadena Denney of Fordland, Missouri, and went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020.

Sherry is survived by her son Ty Kensinger and Brenda of Fordland, daughter Emma Denney of Springfield, sister Judy Davidson and husband Mike of Fordland, her grandchildren Levi Kensinger and Alisha Hendrix of Springfield, great-granddaughter Aubrey Jones, and great-grandson Kaiden Kensinger, along with numerous family members, friends, and church family.

Sherry had a zest for life that was well known to anyone who knew her. She loved to scuba dive, had a passion for animals and wildlife, and loved to garden, among many other numerous activities and friendships. She was baptized and saved at West Finley Baptist Church of Fordland, where she was an active member all of her life.

Sherry's passion for her friends and family was well known by all who knew and loved her, and her love for travel was only eclipsed by her love of life and those she called family and friends.

Graveside services for Sherry will be held at 11 am, Monday, August 31, 2020 West Finley Cemetery, 258 Olga Road, Fordland, with Pastor Christopher Dixon presiding under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.

In lieu of flowers, Sherry and her family kindly request a donation in her honor to West Finley Baptist Church or the Missouri Baptist Children's Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com






Published in News-Leader from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
West Finley Cemetery
