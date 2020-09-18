Sherry J. Chaffin



Springfield - Sherry J. Chaffin, 84, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, at The Waterford at Ironbridge Senior Living in Springfield, MO. Born on September 9, 1936, in Sulphur, Oklahoma to the late Velma and Aaron Boyles. She was preceded in death by her brother Benny Boyles.



Sherry was a devout Christian and a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Sherry was an active member of Second Baptist Church for many years where she enjoyed regular meetings with her small church group. At home, she enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Sherry was a Beautician at the Beauty Shop in Mercy hospital where her infectious laughter could be heard floating down the halls for over 40 years. While in the Beauty Shop, she always had cookies, cakes, and sweet treats to give to anyone who walked through the door. She was a master at turning ordinary into extraordinary and she had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. A beauty appointment would turn into hours of laughter and storytelling. She was witty, kind, and incredibly warm to everyone she knew. Sherry was one of the many reasons the Beauty Shop was considered a second home to many. If you spent time with Sherry, you couldn't help feeling the love and spirit that poured from her heart.



She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her including her daughter, Janet Gray; sons, Scott Chaffin (Cortney) and Keith Chaffin (Kim); her brother, Jerry Boyles (Bobbie), and grandchildren, Holly Foss (Justin), Sam Chaffin, Ross Chaffin (Jaime), Anabelle Chaffin, Logan Chaffin, and Brady Chaffin.



Her family would like to The Waterford and Phoenix Home Care and Hospice for their thoughtful service during her final stage in life.



Her visitation will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home on September 24, 2020, between 5-7 pm. Her funeral will be held at Second Baptist Church on September 25, 2020, at 10 am.



Greenlawn Funeral Home: 441 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO 65807



Second Baptist Church: 3111 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield, MO 65804









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store