|
|
Sherry June Estes
Springfield - Sherry June Estes, 66, of Springfield, MO passed away on February 10, 2019 at Birchpoint. She was born on March 30, 1952 in Springfield, MO. She graduated from Parkview High School in 1970. Sherry worked with her daddy Hobart Estes Jr at Estes Motors for 18 years, also with her mother at Estes Real Estate and Stanley Dealer for 32 years and miscellaneous other jobs for several years. Sherry was a member of High Street Baptist Church, she taught 4th grade Sunday school for 30 years. She received numerous honors and awards in Stanley business. She held season tickets for the Bears and Lady Bears, she loved to golf and bowl.
Sherry was preceded in death by her daddy, Hobart, paternal grandparents, Hobart and Edith Estes, maternal grandparents, Troy and Elizabeth Sell. She is survived by her mother, Janalee M Estes, her uncle and aunt, Jerry and Lynda Sell, Harold and Loretta Sell and Lovetra Samsel, many wonderful cousins and special friends, Joyce Booth and Paula Shelden for over 50 years, many other relatives and friends too many to list all the names.
Visitation for Sherry will be on Friday February 15, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North with funeral service on Saturday at 2:00 pm with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019