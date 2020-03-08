|
Sherry Rochelle Ince
Pleasant Hope - Sherry Rochelle Ince, Pleasant Hope, MO. passed away March 05, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. She was born on December 28, 1969, in Springfield, Missouri. Sherry loved her life and her family. She graduated from Pleasant Hope High School in 1988 and Missouri State University in 1998. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in 1992 and her Master's in 2018. She worked 27 years in the Springfield Public Schools at Pleasant View Middle School.
Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Hobert Ince, and nephew Anthony Ince. She is survived by her mother Norma Ince, a sister Lisa Larimore (Terry Irby), her brother, Randall Ince (Heather Ince); a nephew, Alex Ince; a niece, Jessica (Ince) Miller; a sister, Judy Bench (William), and a brother Jamie Ince. She is also survived by numerous relatives, family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 5:00p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020