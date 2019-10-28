|
Shirlee Keller Morton
Shirlee Keller Morton nee Stout; born 11-3-1933 in Springfield, Missouri, graduated in 1951 from Senior (now Central) High School, 1955 from SMS, and 1963 from MU.
School teacher in grades 1-3 for 30 years in Springfield at Doling, Westport, McDaniel and Portland schools; in Willard and Willard Elementary. Active in teachers organizations - SNEA, MNEA, NEA and NEA retired.
Member of First Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield, Mo; served in various positions board of trustees, including one term as president. Worked at Crosslines Pantry for several years. volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Active in MS Society, bicycled in the MS 150 6 years and for several years as a support worker. She volunteered for a time at Planned Parenthood of Springfield.
She was always proud of her service in the Peace Corps 1979-1981 in St Kitts, Eastern Caribbean,
She moved to Oxnard in 2008 and was an active member in the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ventura.
She lived independently and was active with friends and family until She made her transition, at home on October 23, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alan and Agatha Stout; brother, Gilbert Stout; husband Robert Keller, step-son Scott Corby.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristine Keller Newman and son-in-law Brent James Newman, her daughter-in-law Anne Corby, grand children Amanda Corby Noguchi, Tara Corby Herschend, and Bo Corby, niece Lisa Stout Scurlock, nephews Ethan Stout and Nathan Stout, and great grand children Eleanore Noguchi, Aki Noguchi and Jack Herschend. She touched the lives of too many to mention. The Newman's of Malibu have been her extended family since 2003. Rachel Abrevaya of Los Angeles has been as close as a grand-daughter.
Services will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston Street, Ventura, CA on November 3,2019 at 3pm. A meal will be served afterwards in the Fellowship Hall to celebrate what would be her 86th birthday.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Springfield or Ventura.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019