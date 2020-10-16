1/1
Shirley Ann Ball
1943 - 2020
Shirley Ann Ball

Brighton - Shirley Ann Ball age 77 of Brighton, MO, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born July 21, 1943, in Springfield, MO, to Joe Van and Evelyn (Coble) McConnell. She was united in marriage to Charles Ball October 13, 1990.

Shirley was involved with the Red Hat Ladies, Heartland Cruisers, Southwest Missouri Model A and Model T clubs. She was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church Willard, MO.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Tike and Mike Redman; a daughter Angie Ciston; and two grandsons: Jacob Ciston, and Maverick Lemke.

Shirley is survived by her husband Charles of the home; two daughters: Terri McGuire and husband Randy of Brighton, MO, and Tammy Sanders and husband Curtis of Greenwood, MO; eight grandchildren: Ashley, Charlie, Jessie, Jay, Andy, Courtney, Taylor, Michael; eight great grandchildren: Korbyn, Kohyn, Kayelyn, Charley, Audrey, Cylus, Clarke, Lili, and one on the way; one brother Larry McConnell and wife Jeanne of Willard, MO; an aunt Barbara Forshee of Willard, MO; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Tom McClain officiating. Burial will follow at Crestview Cemetery Bolivar, MO. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm in the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pitts Chapel
OCT
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pitts Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Chapel
316 East Broadway Street
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-5211
Memories & Condolences
