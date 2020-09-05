Shirley Ann Conrad



Walnut Grove - Shirley Ann Conrad, 79 of Walnut Grove, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was the daughter of Herbert and Bettie (Stone) Stehlik and was born on July 2, 1941 in Springfield, Missouri. On June 18, 1960, Shirley and Francis Conrad were united in marriage and shared over 60 years together.



Shirley was a lifelong area resident. She was a homemaker in every sense of the word. Shirley was a picky house cleaner, canned her garden each season, and was a talented seamstress. She was a caring and loving caretaker of her family and especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Once her family was grown, Shirley began working in retail. She worked at Dollar General in Willard and then at Hobby Lobby. Shirley continued her passion for caring for people in this role, she loved her customers and taking care of them.



Shirley is survived by her husband Francis Conrad; children, Randy Conrad and wife Christina, Lisa Mason and husband Kevin, Michael Conrad and wife Shannon, Melissa Chism; 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Rocky Stehlik and Sheila Ivanoff; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.



Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Chris Chism.



Private Family services will be held under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to CMH Healthcare Facility and may be left at the funeral home.









