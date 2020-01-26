Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Shirley Ann (Pirtle) Cook

Shirley Ann (Pirtle) Cook

Rogersville -

Shirley Ann Cook, 78, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Copper Rock Healthcare, Rogersville.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 with a memorial service following at 12:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Private burial will follow at Fordland Cemetery, Fordland.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020
