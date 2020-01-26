|
Shirley Ann (Pirtle) Cook
Rogersville -
Shirley Ann Cook, 78, Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Copper Rock Healthcare, Rogersville.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 with a memorial service following at 12:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Private burial will follow at Fordland Cemetery, Fordland.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020