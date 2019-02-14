|
Shirley Ann Mowell
Springfield - Shirley Ann Mowell, 82, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:12 p.m. in her home near Springfield after a lengthy battle with an array of medical conditions.
Shirley was born March 25, 1936 in Goodwin, Neb., the daughter of Fred and Mary Hogh. Her parents moved to Missouri in the early fifties where she graduated from Republic High School in 1953, later marrying William Leon Mowell on Jan. 10, 1959. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield.
An elegant dresser who always looked her best, she worked for Kraft Foods and later as an Estée Lauder consultant at Dillard's before retiring. She greatly enjoyed stock investing and travel.
She resided with her husband of sixty years on their one hundred four-acre farm, a few miles west of Springfield in Elwood, Missouri, where often could be heard the deep low of cattle or the rumble of a passing train, and where friendly family dogs and the perpetual glow of the cross atop the steeple of a nearby church were never far away.
Her yard was always rich with flowers and the shade of walnut trees, always alive with a well-tended garden, and often littered with wheeled toys meant for little feet; her home a place where every shelf and cranny were adorned with pictures of her children and grandchildren.
She will be remembered and missed by her husband, Bill; two sons, Todd of Springfield, and Brad and his wife, Patricia Robey, of Strafford; a sister, Gertrude "Trudy" Dummer and her husband, Marvin, of Bois D'Arc; her niece, Mary Theresa Kenslow and her husband, Terry, of Bois D'Arc; six grandchildren, Ahja Mowell of St. Louis, Christopher Cantrell of Springfield, Caden and Colbee Mowell of Springfield, and Kyrie and Brinley Mowell of Strafford; and step-grandchild, Kristin Kessinger of Nixa. She will also be missed by friends and by many relations from her native Nebraska.
She joins her parents, Fred and Mary Hogh, and her brother, Martin Douglas Hogh.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1115 N. Campbell, Springfield, Missouri where a Rosary Service will begin at 7:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, February 16, 2019 in St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Karl W. Barmann, OSB officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery under the care and direction of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home, 500 E. Walnut Street, Springfield, Mo.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 14, 2019