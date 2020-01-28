|
|
Shirley Ann Nakao
Springfield, Missouri - Shirley Ann Nakao, 72 years of age, passed peacefully from this life, Saturday, January 26, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born on February 4, 1947, in Springfield, Missouri, to Marvin Huckaby and Ola (Wimmer) Huckaby. Shirley was a lifelong resident of Springfield, Missouri, and worked for Cox Health Systems for 40 plus years. On August 17, 1977, Shirley married the love of her life, Robert Nakao, who preceded her in death.
She was an artist at heart. She loved painting and drawing. Shirley was also a "professional" naughty joke teller, prankster, and she enjoyed traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grand-grandmother. She loved caring for and spending time with them as often as she could.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Roger Huckaby.
She is survived by her children, Lonnie Willis Jr. and Dana Kessack (James); grandchildren, Joshua Benson, Joey Kessack and one great-grandson, Owen Benson.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S. Lone Pine Springfield, MO 65804) with a burial to follow at Rock Prairie Cemetery in Halltown, Missouri.
The family wishes to express their gratitude and thanks to Faith Hospice of the Ozarks for their wonderful care for our mother and grandmother.
Online condolences may be made at
www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020