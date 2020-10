Shirley J. StoneSeymour - Shirley Jean Stone, 82, Seymour, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Heart of the Ozarks Health Center, Ava.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at White Oak Cemetery, Rogersville under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville.Due to COVID, friends may call after 2:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at the funeral home. The family will not be present.Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com