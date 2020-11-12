Shirley Jane PhillipsWillard - Shirley Phillips (Meyer-Cardwell) passed away Nov. 9, 2020, with her family at her side. Shirley was born in Clayton, MO, to Doris and Martin Meyer, Jr. on Dec. 28, 1935. She graduated from Edina High School in 1954 and pursued a career in nursing, receiving her Registered Nurse degree from Blessing College of Nursing in Quincy, IL. Shirley married Dean Phillips on May 7, 1961. They raised 3 children, Sheri, Michael and Erin. They were married 45 years before Dean passed away in 2006.Shirley received her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Southwest Baptist University. Her nursing career included obstetrical nursing (her favorite), medical-surgical, diabetes care and case management. She was instrumental in starting the diabetes program at Cox North Hospital. Shirley retired from CoxHealth Centers in 2007 after 23 years of service. Shirley was an excellent seamstress and cook, enjoyed quilting, reading, Bible study, traveling and spending time with her granddaughters.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her mother, Doris; her father, Martin; and step-father, Junior. Shirley is survived by her three children, Sheri Tate and husband, Leonard, of Willard; Michael Phillips and wife, Lisa, of Buffalo; Erin Leonarduzzi and husband, Steve, of Rogersville; 6 granddaughters; 3 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leroy Cardwell of Novelty; as well as nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, in Springfield. The funeral service will be at 11 am, Monday, Nov. 16, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cox HealthCare Foundation, 3525 S. National Ave., Suite 204, Springfield, MO 65807.