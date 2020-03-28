|
Shirley Jones
Shirley Jones, 88, of Bald Knob, Arkansas (formerly of Springfield, Missouri), passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a valiant fight against cancer.
Born September 23, 1931, she came from Mexico on a work visa to San Diego, where she met her first husband. After the birth of her daughter, she moved with him to Springfield, Missouri, taking along her little sister, Maria, where she lived for most of her life. She was employed at a manufacturer, Sweetheart Cup Company, in Springfield for many years, formerly known as the Lily-Tulip Corporation, as a line supervisor. After her retirement, she remarried and moved to Bradford, Arkansas, then Bald Knob, Arkansas, then on to Livingston, Texas.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents of Mexico; a son, Ralph Deaver of Springfield; and a brother, Lalo Diaz of Houston, Texas.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Jones of Arkansas; daughter, Gina Hall of Livingston, Texas; a beloved sister, Maria Smith of Springfield; four grandchildren, Timothy William Ragsdale (Bean) of Florida, Talon Mandrake Hall of Texas, Brittany Nicole Findley of Nixa, Boston Nicholas Deaver of Nixa; five great-grandchildren; Abigail Ann and Elena Victoria Ragsdale of Florida, Mckinlee Noel Deaver, Tripp Rawlings Findley, and Karter Lane Deaver of Nixa; a niece Carmen Smith (Pingo) of Springfield, and a nephew Mark Smith (Marteo) of Springfield, and a host of other siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends in Mexico and Hawaii.
She will be missed by her family and friends. She was a warrior in her heart with a strong work ethic, proud of her adopted country, the United States of America, and fiercely proud of being an American. She leaves behind a loving legacy in her grand-children and great-grandchildren.
During the last weeks of her illness, she had lost the ability to walk. Before she passed, she told me she had had a good dream where she dreamed she was walking again. Well, you can fly now. We will always love you and you will never be forgotten. Volar Con Los Angeles Mama.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020