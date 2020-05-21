Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Shirley Kay Ohler


1939 - 2020
Shirley Kay Ohler Obituary
Shirley Kay Ohler

Springfield - Shirley Kay Clayton Ohler was born on October 18, 1939 in Springfield MO to Eugene Marcus Clayton and Mary Kathleen Wadkins Clayton. She joined her parents in their Heavenly home on Monday, May 18, 2020.

She and her family lived in California and Oklahoma in the early 1940's and Shirley was a lifelong Springfield resident after they returned home for her to begin school.

Shirley attended Oak Grove and Boyd Elementary Schools, Jarrett Jr High and Central High School. She was in the first graduating class of Parkview High School in 1957. Shirley worked at Clayton TV and Radio with her parents. She was employed by Frisco Railroad in February 1960 where she was nominated for Frisco Queen. She continued working for Frisco/Burlington Northern Railroad until retirement in 1996.

Shirley and her mother traveled extensively, visiting World's Fairs in New York and Seattle, Rose Bowl Parades in California, Florida beaches, and many points in between.

She was a faithful Christian with strong principals and a lifelong member of the church of Christ, attending at Nixa, South National and East Sunshine congregations. She was dedicated to the nursery for many years at South National and East Sunshine.

Shirley was totally devoted to her parents and her daughter and had a heart of gold. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and always had a smile on her face.

Shirley is survived by her daughter Amy Davis and her husband Kevin, Rogersville MO and a special cousin, Bonnie Turner and her husband Jamie, Springfield MO. She is also survived by many other loved cousins and treasured friends.

Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Monday, May 25, at Greenlawn East Funeral Home, Springfield MO.

Funeral Services will be at 1 pm on Tuesday, May 26, at Greenlawn East Funeral Home, Springfield MO

Burial will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery, Springfield MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to 4 The Love of K9s or Route 66 Rescue.
Published in the News-Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020
