Shirley M JonesSpringfield - Shirley Mae Jones, 86, left us peacefully on November 25, 2020. Shirley was a banker her entire life, ending a wonderful career as the Executive Vice President of Centerre Bank of Springfield. That was quite an accomplishment for a woman at that time of her life. She loved shopping and gardening. She could always find a bargain or a new flower for her garden.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rile and Allie Wheeler, her brothers, Wib and Jim, her husband Joe and her much-loved son Wayne. She is succeeded by her daughter Sheila, of Springfield; grandchildren Brandon Bell and wife Jessica of Pleasant Hope, Brianna Bills, of Springfield; two great- grandchildren Arianna and Drayden Bills of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews in Arkansas and Texas.Visitation will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Wednesday evening December 2, 2020 from 6-8. Memorial service will also be at Greenlawn on Thursday morning November 3, 2020 at 10:00. Interment will be at Clear Creek Cemetery, following the service.