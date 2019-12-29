|
|
Shirley Mae Krumholz
Springfield - Shirley Mae (Quick) Krumholz, age 85, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2:19 p.m., in St. John's (Mercy) Hospital, Springfield, Mo. She was born on May 14, 1934, in Pittsburg, Missouri. She is the daughter of Henry and Cloe (Floyd) Quick.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elton j. Krumholz, 86, of Springfield, Missouri, her son-in-law, Thomas R. Evans and daughter, Carolyn S. (Krumholz) Evans, of Buffalo, Missouri, three grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren, three sisters, one brother, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Shirley will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield, Mo at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She will be buried in the Antioch Cemetery in Pittsburg, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020