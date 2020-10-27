Shirley Marie (Korver) NunnSpringfield - Shirley Marie (Korver) Nunn passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO at 88 years of age.Shirley was born in Sheldon, Iowa to John and Myrtle Korver. She was one of seven children and is survived by her brother Kenneth Korver (wife Jane deceased). Her sisters Kay (and husband Mel) Toft, Char (and husband John) McAtee, Sharon Korver and brothers Bud Korver and Robert Korver preceded her in death.She graduated from Strafford High School, Strafford, MO.Shirley is survived by her husband of 68 years, William (Bill) Nunn, her children; Dana (and husband Paul) Longley, Kathy Looney and Jennifer Presley; grandchildren Steven Longley, Elena Nichols, Caitlin and Austin Ball; great grandchildren; Emily, Ethan, and Elizabeth Nichols and Mason and Owen Green.Fondly remembered by her many friends and church family at Covenant Presbyterian Church, Shirley was known for her devotion, compassion and kindness.Beloved mother and wife, she especially loved spending time with her family on holidays, game nights and cookouts.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East located at 3540 E. Seminole St. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will take place at Missouri Veterans Cemetery following a private ceremony.