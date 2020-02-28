|
Shirley Ann Rader, age 83, of Nixa, Mo., passed away after a long battle with dementia on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Shirley was born on October 4, 1936. She is proceeded in death by her parents, step parents and her husband Lee
Rader. Shirley has always put others before herself, she was a very hard working lady that took amazing care of her family and friends. She was one of the kindest and gentlest souls ever. She loved glamour and sparkle, and her husband made sure she had what she really wanted. She so deserved it because she brought sparkle to everyone's life that was lucky enough to know her. She is survived by 2 children, her son Monty Barclay and his wife Becky Barclay, her daughter Missy (Rader) Pennington and husband Travis Pennington, her sister Janice VanBuskirk, brother Jerry Burtin, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends at a Memorial Visitation from 1:30 to 2:30pm Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a short service to follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020