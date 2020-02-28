Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Rader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rader


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Rader Obituary
Shirley Ann Rader, age 83, of Nixa, Mo., passed away after a long battle with dementia on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Shirley was born on October 4, 1936. She is proceeded in death by her parents, step parents and her husband Lee

Rader. Shirley has always put others before herself, she was a very hard working lady that took amazing care of her family and friends. She was one of the kindest and gentlest souls ever. She loved glamour and sparkle, and her husband made sure she had what she really wanted. She so deserved it because she brought sparkle to everyone's life that was lucky enough to know her. She is survived by 2 children, her son Monty Barclay and his wife Becky Barclay, her daughter Missy (Rader) Pennington and husband Travis Pennington, her sister Janice VanBuskirk, brother Jerry Burtin, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive family and friends at a Memorial Visitation from 1:30 to 2:30pm Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, with a short service to follow at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -