Sidney McAdoo
1934 - 2020
Sidney McAdoo

Springfield Mo - Sidney M. McAdoo passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family in Springfield Mo. at the age of 85.

Sidney was born on August 22, 1934 in Dewey Oklahoma. Sidney married Joe McAdoo on April 19, 1951 and they had two children, Joseph Martin and Jill Patricia. The family moved to Springfield Mo. in 1968 where Sidney began her career the insurance business, ultimately forming Bohrer, Croxdale, & Amp; McAdoo, Inc., the first company in Springfield owned solely by women.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.K (Abe) and Zena Martin, and her husband, Joe Sidney is survived by her son Joseph McAdoo (Caryn), daughter Jill McAdoo Bryant, three grandchildren James McAdoo, Ross Bryant, and Claire Curtis (Derek), five great grandchildren- Lillan and Oliver McAdoo, Bowie Lee Bryant, and Ethan and Bethany Burk, sister Bethany Burk, sister Nancy Dexter (Bill) and Mary Baker, sister-in-law Susan Miller and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sidney was much admired in business devoted to her family and friends dedicated to her community and passionate about vacations in Maui. But her happiest days were spent at her cabin on the river at Lindenlure.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maple Wood Care Center and Season's Hospice for taking loving care of Sidney. A memorial service will be held at King's Way United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 23, at 2:00 pm at King's Way UMC.

Masks are required. In lieu of flower, we would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association at Maple Wood or King's Way United Methodist Church.

Published in News-Leader from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
King's Way United Methodist Church
