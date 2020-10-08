1/1
Sigrid Ann Silsby Bennett
1944 - 2020
Sigrid Ann Silsby Bennett

Springfield - Sigrid Ann Silsby Bennett, 76, beloved mother, mother-in -law, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away early Wednesday morning October 7, 2020 from liver cancer. Sigrid was born in Lebanon, MO September 9, 1944 to Otis Lloyd and Ruth Ann Turner. She spent her early years in Conway, MO, moving to Springfield with her family for high school. She resided in south Springfield for the majority of her life. Sigrid is survived by her son Kevin Edward Silsby his wife Theresa, sons William and Joseph of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter Kimberly Ann Silsby, son-in-law Laurent Lambert of San Jose, CA, brother Paul Turner, sister-in-law Kay Karban Turner, niece Kristina Marie Turner, nephew Clinton Turner of Las Cruces, NM. For full obituary please see www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
