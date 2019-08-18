Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-Willard Ward
West Jackson St.
Willard, MO
Spencer Gregory Bird


1996 - 2019
Spencer Gregory Bird Obituary
Spencer Gregory Bird

Willard - Spencer was the victim of a accident, and as he did in life, in death he is wanting to help others by being an organ donor, of his vital organs. Spencer was pronounced brain dead at 8:36 am Thursday, August 15, 2019. His service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-Willard Ward, on West Jackson St. Willard, MO 65781. Online condolences may made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019
