|
|
Spencer Gregory Bird
Willard - Spencer was the victim of a accident, and as he did in life, in death he is wanting to help others by being an organ donor, of his vital organs. Spencer was pronounced brain dead at 8:36 am Thursday, August 15, 2019. His service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints-Willard Ward, on West Jackson St. Willard, MO 65781. Online condolences may made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019