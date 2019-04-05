|
Spenser William Barr
Austin - Spenser William Barr, age 25 of Austin, Texas, passed away on March 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
He was born in 1993 in Kansas City, Missouri, to Bob Barr and Cindy Barr.
Spenser was a graduate of Wentworth Military Academy and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Spenser was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Emily Grace Barr, and immediately after his death, by his grandfather, Bob Barr, who passed away in Ozark, Missouri on April 2, of this year.
Spenser's survivors include his child, Bruce William Barr, of Austin Texas; his wife, Amber; his mother, Cindy; his father, Bob Barr; his brother, Bob (and Bob's wife Randee); and two nephews Xander and Liam. He is also survived by his aunt Susan Barr of Springfield.
He will be remembered with his grandfather at a split memorial service held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Spenser's name to the Baptist Home, 1625 West Garton Road, Ozark, Missouri, 65721.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 5, 2019