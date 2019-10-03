|
|
Stanley Cecil Brooke
Ava - Stanley Cecil Brooke, age 87 of Ava Missouri, passed away Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.
Stanley was born in Ava, Missouri on April 13, 1932 to parents Shirley Brooke and Sarah (Dollar) Brooke. Stanley united in marriage on November 20, 1952 to Dorothy Dye. Stanley and Dorothy had two loving daughters, Ava and Tammi, and one son, Jerry. Stanley proudly served in the United States Navy and Air Force for a total of 13 years. He retired from the Air Force in 1965. He later retired from Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis, MO where he worked on the Skylab Project. Stanley enjoyed his retirement by trucking, playing the guitar and fishing.
Stanley was preceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy, his son Jerry, parents Shirley Sr. and Sarah, two sisters, Wanda and Barbara, and three brothers; Kenneth, Voyne, and Shirley Jr.
Survivors include his two daughters, Ava Hamm (Ron) and Tammi Waterman (Bruce), Five granddaughters; Amy Harr (Jason), Amanda Arle (Grant), Sarah Brooke, Andrea Elliott (Jeremy), and Jessica Penrose (Brandon), one grandson Jeremy Brooke (fiancé Veronica), two great-granddaughters, eight great-grandsons, one sister-in-law Pauline, one brother-in-law Keith Schmoker, a host of nieces and nephews, and a beloved cat, Squeekie.
The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m in Greenlawn Funeral Home South on Saturday October 5, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m in Hopedale Cemetery in Ozark, MO.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon at 1600 South Hickory Ave, Mount Vernon, MO 65712.
The family would like to especially thank the staff of both Hospice Compassus and Mount Vernon Veterans Home for their excellent care he received during his stay.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 3, 2019