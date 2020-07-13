1/1
Stanley Ernest Koehler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Ernest Koehler

Jefferson City - Stanley Ernest Koehler passed away on July 12th, 2020, at the age of 72. After several months of declining health, Stanley died peacefully in Jefferson City, Missouri, with his family by his side.

He was born to Ernest and Mary (Stevens) Koehler in Lebanon, Missouri. He met his sweetheart Carole while attending Southwest Baptist University and married her on November 4th, 1967. Even as his health failed, he would continue to sing "You Are My Sunshine" with her.

Stanley enlisted in the Air Force and served at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, from 1968 to 1970. Upon return to Springfield, Missouri, Stanley worked for his father-in-law at Holmes Electronics and later retired from SOLO Cup Company after 33 years. The friendships he made there were strong and important to him. Stories of orneriness and kindness were constantly shared.

Stanley is survived by his wife Carole Koehler; son Shawn (Jessica) Koehler; daughter Kimberly (Bradley) Derington; grandsons Christian and Peter Derington; sister Brenda Admire; brother Jim (JoAnne) Williams; nephew Curt Williams; and sister-in-law Carla (Dean) Thornton. Stanley took great pride in his family and was always their biggest cheerleader.

Though saddened by our loss, we are thankful that we will see him again in Heaven.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at Klingner-Cope at White Chapel Family Funeral Home. His burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Attendees will wear masks and observe social-distancing rules. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project (PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675) or Missouri German Shepherd Rescue (PO Box 22466, Kansas City, MO 64113).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel
5234 W State Hwy EE
Springfield, MO 65802
4178665012
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at White Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved