Stanley Ernest Koehler
Jefferson City - Stanley Ernest Koehler passed away on July 12th, 2020, at the age of 72. After several months of declining health, Stanley died peacefully in Jefferson City, Missouri, with his family by his side.
He was born to Ernest and Mary (Stevens) Koehler in Lebanon, Missouri. He met his sweetheart Carole while attending Southwest Baptist University and married her on November 4th, 1967. Even as his health failed, he would continue to sing "You Are My Sunshine" with her.
Stanley enlisted in the Air Force and served at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, from 1968 to 1970. Upon return to Springfield, Missouri, Stanley worked for his father-in-law at Holmes Electronics and later retired from SOLO Cup Company after 33 years. The friendships he made there were strong and important to him. Stories of orneriness and kindness were constantly shared.
Stanley is survived by his wife Carole Koehler; son Shawn (Jessica) Koehler; daughter Kimberly (Bradley) Derington; grandsons Christian and Peter Derington; sister Brenda Admire; brother Jim (JoAnne) Williams; nephew Curt Williams; and sister-in-law Carla (Dean) Thornton. Stanley took great pride in his family and was always their biggest cheerleader.
Though saddened by our loss, we are thankful that we will see him again in Heaven.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15th, 2020, at Klingner-Cope at White Chapel Family Funeral Home. His burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Attendees will wear masks and observe social-distancing rules. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project
(PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675) or Missouri German Shepherd Rescue (PO Box 22466, Kansas City, MO 64113).