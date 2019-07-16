|
|
Stella Bohnstedt
Springfield - Stella Viona Bohnstedt, 78, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born on Thursday, May 15, 1941 in Springfield, MO to Viona Elizabeth Nimmo and Clifford Lee Bohnstedt.
Stella loved animals, garage sales, games like blind fold and hide & go seek and old time TV shows like Bonanza and Gun Smoke. Stella never married but with the help of her Mother, she helped raise a lot of kids related to her. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Clifford Junior Bohnstedt and James Lee Thomas Bohnstedt.
She is survived by her two sister-in-laws Jan Dean Bohnstedt and Juanita Ruth Bohnstedt and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Funeral services will take place at 10 am on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. Online condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 16, 2019