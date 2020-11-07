Stella Newman
Springfield - Stella Newman 93, Springfield Missouri passed away Friday November 6th 2020 in her home. She was born July 27, 1927 in Pittsburgh PA.
Stella was a member of Holy Trinity Church. Preceded in death by her husband Herald Newman and son Daniel Newman. Stella is survived by son David Newman; two daughters, Denise Newman and Donna Newman, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday November 12, 2020 in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:pm in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. No visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 East Bennett, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.