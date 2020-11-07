1/1
Stella Newman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Newman

Springfield - Stella Newman 93, Springfield Missouri passed away Friday November 6th 2020 in her home. She was born July 27, 1927 in Pittsburgh PA.

Stella was a member of Holy Trinity Church. Preceded in death by her husband Herald Newman and son Daniel Newman. Stella is survived by son David Newman; two daughters, Denise Newman and Donna Newman, five grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday November 12, 2020 in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:pm in Missouri Veterans Cemetery. No visitation is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 2818 East Bennett, Springfield, MO 65804.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved