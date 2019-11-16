|
|
Stephen Allen Cunningham
Springfield - Stephen Allen Cunningham, 67, of Springfield, passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones at 3:30 am on November 16, 2019, after a 6 month valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Darlene. His daughter, Jodie Tucker, and her husband, Craigery. His son, Seth Cunningham, and his wife Julie. One granddaughter, Emma Cunningham, his peanut.
His brother, Scott Cunningham, and sister, Sharon Cunningham both residing in Springfield, MO.
A nephew, Taylor Cunningham, and niece, Jordan Spinack, and her family, all of Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norval and Kate Cunningham. His mother-in-law, Wanda Wommack, and his infant grandson, Chace Cunningham.
He was an active member of Boulevard Baptist Church until his illness. He enjoyed serving at the church inside and out. He retired from MO Farm Bureau.
He was always available to friend or neighbors in need of assistance and had a servants heart.
A graveside service will be held at Bass Chapel Cemetery, Strafford, MO, with Pastor Douglas R. Shivers officiating on Monday, November 18, 2019 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Bass Chapel Cemetery, where he will be buried alongside his grandson, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at Boulevard Baptist Church for friends to come and share memories with the family after the graveside.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Ellis, staff of OHA and Hospice Compassus.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church building fund in Steve's honor at 1030 S. Eastgate Ave. Springfield, MO 65809.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019