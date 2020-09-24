Dr. Stephen Bryant Teeple



Dr. Stephen Bryant Teeple (Steve or Doc) passed away at the age of 67 at his residence in Protem, MO on Bull Shoals Lake on August 26th, 2020 from ALS. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas on October 10, 1952 the first son of Herb and Barbara Teeple. His siblings include John, Regina, and Michael Teeple. He earned his doctorate of Chiropractic at Cleveland University in Kansas City in 1978. He practiced Chiropractic care in Chillicothe, MO and then Springfield, MO for 43 years. Steve donated his time with the Shriners of Southwest Missouri. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating.



Steve is survived by his wife of 33 years, Cherie Teeple; their three children: Miranda Schneider, Ashley Hopkins (spouse Brian Hopkins), Barry Teeple (spouse Jolene Teeple); grandchildren Miraya Link, Wyatt and Gideon Hopkins, Emmett and Lydia Teeple. Parents Herb and Barabra Teeple, Aunt Carolyn Kelly, siblings Regina Teeple and Mike Teeple (spouse Angie Teeple). His niece Alex Teeple and Nephew Nick Teeple. His loyal bird dog Beck.



A memorial service will be held at his residence 2269 Eagle Ridge Road in Protem, MO on October 10th at noon. His life will be celebrated by those who loved his exceptional energy and sense of humor.









