|
|
Stephen (Steve) Douglas Cash
Stephen (Steve) Douglas Cash was born May 5, 1946 and passed away Sunday, October 13. He was a founding member of the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and co-wrote many of their most enduring and endeared songs.
He attended Parkview High School and was a proud (if shorter) member of the 1963-64 "Jolly Green Giants" basketball team. He attended the University of Missouri before answering the hippy call and briefly moving to Berkeley, California. Not long after his return to Springfield he began his never-ending musical career with the Daredevils.
A self-taught harmonica player with a unique style that he said could only come from not knowing exactly what he was doing, his distinctive notes became part of the signature sound of the Daredevils. It is the whistle of the "Chicken Train" and the instrument that proclaims what you have to do "If You Wanna Get to Heaven."
If asked, Steve would describe himself as a writer/poet more than a musician. Throughout the Daredevils discography the lyrics he wrote and co-wrote reflected his polymath perspective and approach. "Jackie Blue" paints the imaginings of a fictitious girl, "Black Sky" is a quilt of metaphors, "It'll Shine When It Shines" is an homage to a simple country life. Some of his songs were hilarious, some absurd, and others heartening. Throughout his life, he wrote poetry and short stories. In 2005, his first book, The Meq, was published. It was the first book in a historical fiction trilogy and was followed by Time Dancers and The Remembering.
Though most will remember him for his songs and writings, those close to him will also remember his paintings. Similar to his approach to writing, the paintings are a reflection of his, let's say, unusual way of looking at the world.
For those closer still, he will be remembered as a loving and inspiring friend, father, and grandfather who shared his passion for the interminable creativity of the human spirit. He is survived by his daughter, Star Hargis, along with her husband Mike Hargis and their two daughters; his son Cody Cash, along with his wife Allison Cash and their daughter and son; his sister, Linda Baird; and an ex-wife, Sydney Cash, with whom he always maintained a close relationship.
A private service will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to KSMU.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019