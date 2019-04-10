Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Springfield - Stephen H. Liebeck, 72, of Springfield, MO passed away peacefully in his home Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born to Henry "Hank" Liebeck and Jacquelyn Kidd Liebeck on July 24, 1946. He graduated from Glendale High School in 1964. He took pride in being a Marine, where he received the award of expert marksmanship. He spent the majority of his career working as a safety director in the trucking industry. He retired when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2006. Cancer took his voice box in 2014, but that didn't keep him quiet. He was quick on that iPad keyboard, texting friends and family every day; and he loved a good dirty joke.

He leaves behind a family that will miss him greatly. His sister, Lynn (John) Good; Son, Steve (Toni) Liebeck, their kids, Catherine, Kimi, Kristian and Hank; and Daughter, Anne (Doug) Stever, and their kids, Keith and Jake; as well as many extended cousins, family and friends.

He will be having a reunion in heaven with his parents and first wife, Carol Handley Claxton.

Steve was a great man that was loved by all that knew him. He was always the life of a party; his kindness and generosity will not be forgotten.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5-7 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019
